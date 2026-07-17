Messi hails ‘special’ win over England

ATLANTA: Lionel Messi hailed a “special” win after Argentina beat England to reach the World Cup final, with the veteran at the heart of a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

After Anthony Gordon gave England the lead, 39-year-old Messi provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to smash in an 85th-minute equaliser and then also the cross for Lautaro Martinez to head in the winner in Atlanta.

Messi said victory in the semi-final was “quite a special one, especially playing against England with all the historical context”.

Messi also paid tribute to his Argentina team-mates and their never-say-die attitude.

It was the latest demonstration of their grit at the 2026 tournament.

In the last-16 match against Egypt, they recovered from being 2-0 down to win 3-2.

“What the group has been doing is incredible, and this, of course, is again something that shows our character, our grit, our collective, the way that we play together,” said Messi. “It was really, truly amazing.”

The forward said he was looking forward to facing Spain in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, where he will face the country where he spent most of his career, at Barcelona.

He said Spain, who beat France 2-0 to reach the final, were “a fantastic side, wonderful players”.

“They play very, very well. I know them quite well. Their whole idea and philosophy have been very well [developed] throughout this time, and I know the players as well.”

‘I DREAMT IT’

Meanwhile, match-winner Martinez said he had “dreamt” of scoring the goal which took his team through to the final.

“I dreamt it. I told Alexis (Mac Allister) that I was going to score,” Martinez said after his heroics off the bench. “And I said on the bench to Facundo Medina that I was going to come on and score.”

The World Cup holders were trailing 1-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the Inter Milan striker was sent on in the 81st minute in place of left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

“When my old man first bought me a pair of boots, I always dreamed of scoring this goal,” said an emotional Martinez.

When he spoke again to reporters after leaving the dressing room, Martinez said he had just got off the phone with his mother, who was at work.

The 28-year-old Martinez lost his place in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina team early on their run to glory at the 2022 World Cup.

He started all three group games this time, scoring in the 3-1 win over Jordan, but was substituted in the narrow victory over Cape Verde in the last 32 and has not started since.

Nevertheless, he came on to score in the 3-1 extra-time defeat of Switzerland in the quarter-finals before his decisive role against England.

‘WARRIORS’

Meanwhile, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said that his side had proved that they play their best football when they are in adversity.

“I honestly think this team plays its best football when it’s under pressure,” Scaloni told a post-match press conference.

“When we’re struggling, and the opponent hesitates just a little, we smell blood and we go for it with everything we’ve got. That’s the feeling this team gives me.

“I’m happy because the team fought until the very end, and that’s fundamental for me. Even if we’d gone home eliminated, we would have done so knowing we’d left everything on the field.”

Scaloni said Argentina showed their best side after Anthony Gordon had put England 1-0 up 10 minutes into the second half.

“After their goal, we showed everything we want football to represent. Football isn’t just tactics or strategy or playing attractive football. Everything we believe in was reflected during those final 40 minutes.”

Scaloni also called his players stubborn.

“I mean that in the best possible sense of the word. They’re warriors. They grew up in environments where they feared nothing. They were always competing, always expected to be the best. Responsibility doesn’t weigh them down.

“When the match reaches those final 15, 20 or 25 minutes, they still want the ball. Nobody was thinking, What if I make a mistake and we lose a World Cup semi-final?’

“They were simply thinking about playing football, just as they’ve done all their lives. They’re like a family. They never give up on a single ball. They fight until the very end.

“Honestly, we’re going to try to win the final. We’re going to do everything we can but what more does this team have to do? Scaloni asked.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026