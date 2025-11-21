E-Paper | February 28, 2026

KP CM denied meeting with Imran for seventh time

Ikram Junaidi Published November 21, 2025
This photo combination shows PTI founder Imran Khan (C) and KP CM Sohail Afridi (R). — PTIofficial/KP Assembly
This photo combination shows PTI founder Imran Khan (C) and KP CM Sohail Afridi (R). — PTIofficial/KP Assembly
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday again visited Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan but was denied access for the seventh time.

Talking to media persons, he said it was unfortunate that despite having orders from the Islamabad High Court, he was not allowed to meet the patron-in-chief of his party.

He revealed that he has written a letter to the Chief Justice but has not received any response regarding the issue.

When asked about the Election Commission of Pakistan taking notice of his statement, Sohail Afridi said that he had only said rigging would not be allowed in the by-elections, but his statement was twisted.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

Read more

Mashoorudeen
Nov 21, 2025 09:19am
Abuse of human rights
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Rights on paper
Updated 26 Feb, 2026

Rights on paper

The report assigns Pakistan a legal frameworks score of 46.68, far below the global average of 67.
Terrorists’ reach
26 Feb, 2026

Terrorists’ reach

AT least nine police personnel were martyred in separate terrorist attacks on Tuesday, bringing into focus both the...
Airport mess
26 Feb, 2026

Airport mess

THE chaos at the country’s major airports seems to be subsiding, with some order gradually restored after the...
Dawn News English
Subscribe