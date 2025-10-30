E-Paper | October 30, 2025

KP CM denied Adiala meeting with Imran for 4th time despite IHC order

Dawn.com Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 06:44pm
KP CM Sohail Afridi (R) and Salman Akram Raja (L) speak to media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Oct 30, 2025. — screengrab via X/YarMKNiazi
KP CM Sohail Afridi (R) and Salman Akram Raja (L) speak to media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Oct 30, 2025. — screengrab via X/YarMKNiazi
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was on Thursday denied a meeting with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan for the fourth time since assuming office.

The denial comes despite the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week directing the Adiala jail superintendent to implement a March 24 order that reinstated the twice-a-week meeting schedule for the former prime minister.

Afridi has termed consultation with Imran as crucial in order to announce his new provincial cabinet after he was elected as the chief minister earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, Afridi said he was yet again prevented by the police from meeting Imran.

He was flanked by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who was approved by the IHC as the designated person to provide the jail officials with the list of individuals named to meet Imran.

Afridi highlighted the various legal steps he had taken in order to secure his meeting with Imran, including letters written to the Punjab Home Department and the federal government, along with approaching the IHC.

“Imagine that someone in Pakistan is so powerful that they are considering themselves beyond the scope of the law and the Constitution, so now we are in a quandary about what to do next,” he said.

The chief minister added that the PTI leadership will gather to discuss the matter and announce a plan of action.

In a video statement, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, flanked by Afridi, said they both were listed among the individuals allowed to meet Imran today and had departed for Adiala jail.

However, Buppi claimed, they were stopped by the Punjab Police while on their way to the prison.

“What will be bigger shamelessness than this. The Islamabad High Court’s chief justice is ordering the CM in writing that go and meet your leader, and a jail superintendent — a Grade 17-18 officer — said ‘I do not acknowledge any court’,” the senator said.

Without disclosing where they were, Buppi said they were waiting for someone to “come to their senses and allow the meeting”.

Earlier today, CM Afridi told reporters in Peshawar that if barred again from meeting the PTI founder, he would file a contempt case against the Adiala jail administration for not following the IHC directives.

A day after he took the oath as the chief minister on October 15, Afridi secured protective bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) till November 18 and went to Adiala to meet Imran, but failed to do so despite a two-hour wait.

CM Afridi had also filed a separate plea in the IHC seeking permission to meet Imran, on which notices were issued to Adiala jail’s Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum and others.

Then, on October 23, after the IHC ordered the jail superintendent to implement the twice-a-week meeting schedule, Afridi headed to Adiala jail but could not do so again.

Most recently, the KP CM visited Rawalpindi on Tuesday but was denied to meet the imprisoned ex-premier for the third time.

Delay in forming KP cabinet

Having faced criticism from KP opposition MPAs over the delay in forming the provincial cabinet, Afridi said earlier today that he would announce a “compact” cabinet later today.

Considering the multiple failed attempts to meet Imran in person, the latter’s sister, Uzma Khanum, told the newly appointed CM on Tuesday he had “complete authority” to form the provincial cabinet.

“I direct Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi to establish a compact, need-based cabinet. The selection of ministers is entirely his prerogative, as I have proposed no names,” a post on Imran’s official X account quoted him as saying.

KP opposition members have said government affairs had come to a halt due to the failure to form the cabinet.

The lawmakers also feared that the prolonged delay was tantamount to inviting the imposition of an emergency in the province.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abdul Majid Khan
Oct 30, 2025 06:41pm
What is the respect and authority of High court Judges? Shame for Pakistan Law makers , Politicians and all people who are running the government.
Reply Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe