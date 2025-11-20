Decision on city names for two new PSL franchises after Dec 15: PCB

E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Dawn Sport Published November 20, 2025
Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 25. — AFP
Amid rumours of two new city names being decided for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that the decision will be made after December 15.

PSL confirmed last week that two new franchise teams would be named from among Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Sialkot. The list was finalised after the valuation reports for the two new teams were received by PCB.

“The PCB refutes news circulating in the media regarding the finalisation of the two city names for the new HBL PSL franchises.

“The PCB would like to clarify that, as per the process, the successful bidders will have the right to choose a team name from any of the city/team names (…) in the manner set forth in the bid documents,” the board said in a statement today.

“The PCB is pleased to note and welcomes the growing interest in acquisition of team franchise rights for two new teams for future editions of the HBL PSL.”

The board noted that the public advertisement for tendering of the team franchise rights was published on November 15.

“The deadline for submission of Technical Proposals is December 15, 2025 at 11am,” the board said.

PSL, which began in 2016 with five teams, expanded to six franchises with the addition of Multan Sultans in 2018. The inclusion of two more sides would mark its first major restructuring in seven years and push the total number of teams to eight.

