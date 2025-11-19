Multan Sultans owner threatens legal action against PCB for ‘ghosting’ franchise on valuation process

Fault lines in the rift between Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans and the country’s cricket board grew deeper on Wednesday as the former’s owner Ali Khan Tareen threatened legal action against the latter for failing to hand over the franchise’s valuation and renewal letter.

Last month saw escalating tensions between the two entities, with Tareen publicly accusing the PSL administration of mismanagement, selective leaks, and valuation opacity.

PSL announced two new franchise teams last week for which the tender process for the sale of ownership rights would be initiated shortly, while the independent valuation process for the existing PSL franchises and other commercial assets had been completed.

Tareen took to X yet again today to air his grievances “since the PCB will not communicate with us”.

“Over the past month we have sent multiple emails to the PSL management, asking for our valuation and renewal letter (which every other team has already received). But there has been no response,” he wrote further.

“No response to our legal letter, no response to our emails, no response to my letter to the chairman.”

He noted that the representatives of the other franchises had also asked why Multan were not being included in the valuation and renewal process, to which there was no response as well.

“For those asking why this is not being handled behind closed doors, it is simply because the PSL management refuse to engage with us,” said Tareen.

He affirmed that legal action would be taken if the “ghosting” continued, though it was the “absolute last thing” the franchise would want to do.

“This entire situation is so unnecessary and could have easily been solved over tea and biscuits. But fragile egos make simple things difficult,” Tareen said.

“Let’s hope better sense prevails, but it is not looking likely.”

Following the PCB valuation process of the league last week, the board had said that renewal offer letters reflecting the new franchise fees for the next 10 years “have been formally shared with all compliant PSL franchises, requesting them to revert with their decision within the stipulated timeline”.

“To ensure full transparency and facilitate a clear understanding of the valuations, the PCB has also arranged collective and individual meetings between franchise representatives and the independent evaluator (EY MENA),” the statement added.

“These sessions will allow the franchises to review the valuation methodology and discuss any queries.”

Tareen also attempted to ease tensions with the board last month by submitting a proposal to PCB aimed at strengthening PSL “through better governance, transparency, and partnership.”