E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Rawalpindi ATC withdraws arrest warrants for Aleema Khan in terrorism case

Malik Asad Published November 20, 2025
Aleema Khan (C) and Uzma Khanum (L), sisters of former PM Imran Khan arrive at the Islamabad High Court on Aug 29, 2023. — AFP/File
Aleema Khan (C) and Uzma Khanum (L), sisters of former PM Imran Khan arrive at the Islamabad High Court on Aug 29, 2023. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday withdrew arrest warrants previously issued for Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan, in the November 26 protest case.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah withdrew the warrants after Aleema appeared before the court and submitted a compliance report. The court directed her to furnish fresh surety bonds worth Rs1 million each, following which the warrants were cancelled.

The case pertains to a protest staged by the PTI in November last year and the court has issued arrest warrants for Aleema multiple times over her repeated absence. Aleema has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the charges are politically motivated.

At a previous hearing, the judge had also directed the relevant authorities to block Aleema’s national identity card (CNIC) and passport, and freeze her bank accounts.

During today’s hearing, Aleema moved an application seeking a reversal of the freeze on her bank accounts, including joint accounts associated with the National University of Modern Languages.

She argued that the freezing orders had caused her undue hardship and were issued without proper legal justification.

In response, Judge Shah issued notices to the prosecution, seeking their response on the application. The court is expected to examine whether the freezing orders were warranted and whether there was a sufficient legal basis to maintain them.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the hearing until November 26, directing the prosecution to submit its reply before then.

The case

The case pertains to allegations brought under various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in connection with protests and unrest linked to last year’s November 26 protest.

The protest saw more than 10,000 PTI protesters surge into Islamabad, defying a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown to skirmish with 20,000 security forces enlisted to turn them back.

A day of clashes between security forces and protesters in the city’s Red Zone ended in the PTI leadership’s hasty retreat, with the party announcing that it was calling off its planned protest sit-in “for the time being”.

Subsequently, cases were registered against several PTI leaders under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the ATA. Two of these cases were registered at the Taxila police station and one each at the Sadiqabad and Naseerabad police stations.

Aleema, along with 10 others, was booked in the case registered at the Sadiqabad police station.

Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

Old man&the sea
Nov 20, 2025 02:44pm
Judiciary is no more in this country.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 20, 2025 03:50pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe