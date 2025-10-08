E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Rawalpindi ATC issues bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan in Nov 26 protest case

Tahir Naseer Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 01:16pm
PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, speaks outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on October 27, 2024. — Screengrab via Mohammad Asghar
The Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued a bailable arrest warrant for PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, in connection with the party’s November 26 case, dismissing an exemption plea filed by her to appear for a hearing.

More than 10,000 PTI supporters surged into the city on Nov 26 last year, defying a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown to skirmish with 20,000 security forces enlisted to turn them back. As the demonstrators inched towards the heavily barricaded D-Chowk, the police and security troops employed intense teargas shelling to disperse them.

Aleema was to be indicted in the November 26 protest case registered at Sadiqabad Police Station during today’s hearing, but she did not appear before the court.

During the hearing, the prosecutor objected that the person applying on Aleema’s behalf was not her lawyer, and therefore was not authorised to file an application without a power of attorney.

On this basis, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah dismissed Aleema’s application for exemption and issued bailable arrest warrants for her.

The other 10 accused in the case appeared in court, while further hearing of the case was adjourned until October 11.

Early in September, the Rawalpindi police booked Aleema, party lawyer Naeem Panjutha and 40 other PTI-linked activists for alleged violence against a journalist outside Adiala Jail.

In October last year, Aleema, her sister Uzma, and other PTI supporters were arrested from Islamabad’s D-Chowk for clashing with the police and violating Section 144, a legal provision that restricts gatherings of four or more people in an area to prevent public disorder or unrest. A few days later, they were released from the Jhelum District Jail after a judge granted them bail.

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...