Updated 27 Feb, 2026 A collective effort CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...

27 Feb, 2026 Criminalising criticism ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...

27 Feb, 2026 Utter chaos THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...

Updated 26 Feb, 2026 Rights on paper The report assigns Pakistan a legal frameworks score of 46.68, far below the global average of 67.

26 Feb, 2026 Terrorists’ reach AT least nine police personnel were martyred in separate terrorist attacks on Tuesday, bringing into focus both the...