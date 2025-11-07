EPAPER
| March 02, 2026
Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary
Published
November 7, 2025
Most Popular
01
10 dead in Karachi, 2 in Islamabad as protests erupt countrywide following Iran supreme leader’s assassination
02
India opens its first chip assembly facility
03
Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination: A new chapter for Iran, a region at a crossroads
04
Khamenei — the supreme leader who held ultimate control over Iran’s political, military, religious institutions
05
Pakistan ‘have underperformed’ says Salman Agha after T20 World Cup exit
06
Taliban now ‘amenable to talks’ as world urges de-escalation
07
United States, Israel commence strikes against Iran
08
T20 World Cup: Ahmed, Jacks blast England to thrilling win over New Zealand, keeping Pakistan’s slender hopes alive
09
Pakistan maintains delicate balancing act in UNSC meeting on Iran
Latest Stories
Three dead, 14 injured after shooting in Austin, Texas; FBI probes possible terror link
Pentagon tells Congress no sign that Iran was going to attack US first, sources say
Oil surges as Iran conflict disrupts Middle Eastern supply flow
Three die after consuming illicit liquor in Karachi’s Nazimabad
Multiple roads closed in Karachi’s West, South districts over prevailing security situation
KSE-100 plunges 16,089 points in record one-day drop
Opinion
Young and restless
Maleeha Lodhi
The young feel ignored and excluded even though it is they who will determine Pakistan’s future.
Updated 02 Mar, 2026
Geography or ethnicity
Umair Javed
02 Mar, 2026
Humanitarian factor
Huma Yusuf
02 Mar, 2026
Forbidden play
Zofeen T. Ebrahim
Updated 01 Mar, 2026
Lessons from the Taliban
Muhammad Amir Rana
Editorial
Updated 02 Mar, 2026
Khamenei’s killing
THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
02 Mar, 2026
NFC reform
PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
02 Mar, 2026
Migrant crisis
MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Updated 01 Mar, 2026
A new war
UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
01 Mar, 2026
Breaking the cycle
THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
01 Mar, 2026
Anonymous collections
THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe
India’s Record Chase & South Africa Stay Unbeaten
US-Israel Attack Iran: What Happened On Sunday?
Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters to the Global Economy
Did Trump Misjudge Iran’s IRGC?
From Oil Prices to Eid Markets: How Middle East Conflict Hits Pakistan
World Reacts to Khamenei’s Killing After US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei’s Death in US-Israel Strikes
Punjab CM launches e-taxi scheme, says initiative part of efforts for establishing ‘e-mobility ecosystem’
10 dead in Karachi, 2 in Islamabad as protests erupt countrywide following Iran supreme leader’s assassination