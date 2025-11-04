6 killed, 24 injured in Shangla road accidents: rescue officials

At least six people were killed and 24 others were injured in three separate accidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif, the first incident occurred in the Naredaly area of tehsil Kana late on Monday evening, where a mini jeep plunged into a ravine, killing two and injuring six.

“Local residents transported the victims to the Karora Rural Health Centre, from where the injured were referred to Alpuri district headquarters hospital,” he told Dawn.

However, this morning, the roof of a house collapsed as people were offering funeral prayers for one of the two people killed in the crash. Sanaullah Khan, a resident, told Dawn that 11 people were injured in the roof collapse, which also occurred in the Naredaly area.

“Five people were critically injured as all of the mourners fell along with the coffin when the roof caved in,” he said. “Women and children in the house were injured after the roof collapsed.”

A local resident said that four of the 11 injured were transported to a hospital in Swat for further treatment, as their condition was critical.

Meanwhile, in another incident in the Sarkool area of Chakesar on Tuesday morning, four people were killed and seven others were injured in a traffic accident, according to police.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mustafa Kamal of Dandai police station told Dawn that a jeep was heading to Sarkool from the remote area of Taloon when it fell into a ravine.

“The victims were removed from the ravine and immediately rushed to the Rural Health Centre [in] Thakot,” he said. “The deceased and injured hailed from the same family and were residents of Taloon.”

Last month, at least two women were killed and 30 others were injured when a coaster carrying a wedding party collided with the mountainside on Jab road in KP’s Haripur, according to Rescue 1122.

A Rescue 1122 statement said the accident took place due to brake failure.

Subsequently, four Rescue 1122 ambulances and a rescue vehicle were sent to the site, it said, adding that the bodies and most of the injured were taken to the Trauma Centre in Haripur. Two of the injured, whose condition was critical, were sent to Abbottabad.