Road-safety campaign has significantly reduced traffic accidents: ITP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday claimed that its ongoing road-safety campaign aimed at increasing the number of valid driving licences has improved road safety and significantly reduced traffic accidents.

The campaign, launched on September 1, continues with full momentum and has significantly raised the number of licensed drivers on the roads, enhancing the overall safety and discipline of the capital’s traffic system.

During the campaign, ITP officers checked over 2,000 drivers on the roads, with an impressive increase in the driving license holder ratio, which initially stood at 56 percent. The ratio surged to 76 percent during the drive, and it has now climbed to 80 percent, reflecting a positive trend in ensuring that only qualified drivers are on the roads.

In total, more than 140,000 new driving licenses have been issued under the initiative, marking a remarkable 500 percent increase in the number of licensed drivers.

The campaign was launched under the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, addressing the growing need for licensed drivers and improved road management.

It has already contributed to a reduction in traffic accidents and strengthened traffic awareness in Islamabad.

IGP Rizvi commended ITP personnel for their dedication, noting that proper licensing is a critical pillar of road safety and public protection.

In addition, ITP has introduced a modern licensing system, offering one-window service, digital appointments, and touch-screen theory tests to ensure competency among new drivers. More initiatives are in progress to further improve road safety.

The enforcement campaign will continue across the federal capital to sustain improvements in traffic discipline.

Islamabad Traffic Police remains committed to ensuring adherence to traffic rules, discouraging VIP culture, and promoting responsible driving.

With public cooperation, ITP aims to achieve 90 percent licensed drivers soon — bringing Islamabad closer to world-class safety standards.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025