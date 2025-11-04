E-Paper | November 04, 2025

OpenAI inks $38bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant

AFP Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:14am
OpenAI and AWS logos are seen in this illustration taken, November 3, 2025. — Reuters
OpenAI and AWS logos are seen in this illustration taken, November 3, 2025. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WASHINGTON: ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signed a $38 billion deal on Monday with Amazon’s AWS cloud computing arm, as the artificial intelligence company continues on a major partnership spree that has also included Oracle, Broad­com, AMD and chip-making juggernant Nvidia.

Under the seven-year agreement, OpenAI, which is partly owned by AWS’s archrival Microsoft, will gain access to computing resources including hundreds of thousands of sta­te-of-the-art Nvidia GPUs, the crucial component of the generative artificial intelligence revolution.

The deal, which will grow over its multi-year term, will also give access to tens of millions of more conventional CPUs that will be used for the everyday deployment of so-called agentic AI.

“Scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute,” said OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman in a joint statement.

“Our partnership with AWS strengthens the broad compute ecosystem that will power this next era and bring advanced AI to everyone.”

OpenAI will immediately begin utilising AWS computing, with all capacity targeted to be used before the end of 2026,.

Some estimates, OpenAI has inked approximately $1 trillion worth of infrastructure deals in 2025, including a $300bn Oracle deal and a $500bn Stargate project with Oracle and SoftBank.

The massive infrastructure spending comes as revenues in 2025 are expected to be in the tens of billions this year, but far from the amount needed to recoup the costs of computing needed to power OpenAI’s powerful chatbots.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe