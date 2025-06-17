E-Paper | June 17, 2025

OpenAI wins $200m contract with US military

AFP Published June 17, 2025 Updated June 17, 2025 12:17pm

The US Department of Defence on Monday awarded OpenAI a $200 million contract to put generative artificial intelligence (AI) to work for the military.

San Francisco-based OpenAI will “develop prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both warfighting and enterprise domains”, according to the department’s posting of awarded contracts.

The programme with the defence department is the first partnership under the startup’s initiative to put AI to work in governments, according to OpenAI.

OpenAI plans to show how cutting-edge AI can vastly improve administrative operations such as how service members get health care and also cyber defenses, the startup said in a post.

All use of AI for the military will be consistent with OpenAI usage guidelines, according to the startup.

Big tech companies are increasingly pitching their tools to the US military, among them Meta, OpenAI and, more predictably, Palantir, the AI defense company founded by Peter Thiel, the conservative tech billionaire who has played a major role in Silicon Valley’s rightward shift.

OpenAI and defense tech startup Anduril Industries late last year announced a partnership to develop and deploy AI solutions “for security missions.”

The alliance brings together OpenAI models and Anduril’s military tech platform to ramp up defenses against aerial drones and other “unmanned aircraft systems”, according to the companies.

“OpenAI builds AI to benefit as many people as possible, and supports US-led efforts to ensure the technology upholds democratic values,” OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said at the time.

