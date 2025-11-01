KU transport blues

THIS is with reference to the report “‘Point’ bus runs over, kills KU student on campus” (Oct 11). This was surely not the first such accident at Karachi University (KU).

Incidents like these have become disturbingly common. Overcrowded KU buses have been involved in all sorts of accidents. Add to that the poor, almost dangerous condition of the vehicles, and you get a picture of just how careless the system is about the safety of its own students. The situation raises serious questions about the priorities of an educational institution that is taking young lives rather than nurturing young minds.

Parents send their children to KU with hope and trust, but what they get in return is fear and uncertainty. They must raise their voices to demand accountability. It is not just about negligence anymore; it is about the safety and lives of young individuals. The administration must be made to explain what it does in terms of ensuring the maintenance and safety of the transport system.

The relevant authorities must take immediate and concrete action to address the problem before another life of a student is lost. There has to be account-ability in a system that has apparently long forgotten the value of a young life.

Hudesa Imam

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025