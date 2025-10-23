E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Adiala jail superintendent directed to implement earlier IHC order allowing Imran twice-a-week meetings

Tahir Naseer Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 03:26pm
This image shows an exterior wall of the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on October 5, 2023. — Reuters/File
This image shows an exterior wall of the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on October 5, 2023. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday directed the Adiala jail superintendent to implement a March 24 order that reinstated the twice-a-week meeting schedule for former prime minister Imran Khan.

The directive came as a larger bench, led by Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and including Justices Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Muhammad Azam Khan, collectively took up all 11 petitions filed by PTI leaders regarding Imran’s jail visitation. The ex-premier’s family and party have repeatedly accused prison authorities of “sabotagingmeetings with him.

During the hearing, the IHC directed Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, who was present during the hearing, to allow Imran’s jail meetings, as per the earlier order, while abiding by standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It directed the jail official to facilitate the meetings as per the list provided by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who also presented arguments before the bench.

Petitions taken up by the bench included those by newly elected Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who attended the IHC hearing. Shortly after it concluded, his office said on X that he had departed for Adiala jail to attempt to meet Imran.

The court also heard a plea by the Punjab government seeking the implementation of the Pakistan Prison Rules of 1978, with Punjab Advocate General Amjad Pervaiz presenting arguments in the case. It also heard an appeal challenging the bar on political conversations during jail meetings.

At one point during the hearing, Rawalpindi police also made an appearance to have Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum sign a non-bailable arrest warrant issued for her in a case pertaining to the November 26 protest.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.