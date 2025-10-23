Adiala jail superintendent directed to implement earlier IHC order allowing Imran twice-a-week meetings

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday directed the Adiala jail superintendent to implement a March 24 order that reinstated the twice-a-week meeting schedule for former prime minister Imran Khan.

The directive came as a larger bench, led by Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and including Justices Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Muhammad Azam Khan, collectively took up all 11 petitions filed by PTI leaders regarding Imran’s jail visitation. The ex-premier’s family and party have repeatedly accused prison authorities of “sabotaging” meetings with him.

During the hearing, the IHC directed Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, who was present during the hearing, to allow Imran’s jail meetings, as per the earlier order, while abiding by standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It directed the jail official to facilitate the meetings as per the list provided by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who also presented arguments before the bench.

Petitions taken up by the bench included those by newly elected Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who attended the IHC hearing. Shortly after it concluded, his office said on X that he had departed for Adiala jail to attempt to meet Imran.

The court also heard a plea by the Punjab government seeking the implementation of the Pakistan Prison Rules of 1978, with Punjab Advocate General Amjad Pervaiz presenting arguments in the case. It also heard an appeal challenging the bar on political conversations during jail meetings.

At one point during the hearing, Rawalpindi police also made an appearance to have Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum sign a non-bailable arrest warrant issued for her in a case pertaining to the November 26 protest.

