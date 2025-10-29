E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Oman replaces Pakistan at hockey men’s junior world cup in India

Dawn Sport Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 06:00pm
Following Pakistan’s decision to not travel to India for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Wednesday that Oman would join the list of participating nations for the event.

Sporting relations between India and Pakistan took a significant hit earlier this year after heightened political tensions following a brief but intense military clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

Last week, the Pakistan Hockey Federation finalised its decision to not send its team to India for next month’s Junior World Cup slated to held from November 28 to December 10. Earlier in September, PHF president Tariq Hussain Bugti insisted that sending teams to India for international events amid heightened political tensions was not possible.

In a press release today, FIH confirmed that Oman would replace Pakistan in the 24-team tournament after being ranked as the next highest placed team in the Junior Asia Cup 2024, which served as qualifying for the Junior World Cup.

“For the very first time, the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups 2025, women and men, will involve 24 teams each, enabling greater accessibility to FIH events, which is one of the fundamental principles of the FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy,” the press release said.

The pool stage matches will be played from Nov 28 to Dec 2, followed by knockout matches from Dec 4-10.

Teams

Pool A: Canada, Germany, Ireland, South Africa

Pool B: Chile, India, Oman, Switzerland

Pool C: Argentina, China, Japan, New Zealand

Pool D: Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Namibia

Pool E: Austria, England, Malaysia, Netherlands

Pool F: Australia, Bangladesh, France, Korea

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
Sport

