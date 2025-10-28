PTI reaffirms support for Kashmiris’ freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Monday reaffirmed its solidarity with the oppressed people of held Kashmir, recalling that they have bravely endured India’s brutal repression, state-sponsored terrorism, and illegal occupation for more than seven decades with remarkable resilience and determination.

In a statement issued by the party’s Central Media Department on the occasion of October 27 — observed as Kashmir Black Day on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world — the PTI described the day as one of the darkest in history, marking the illegal seizure of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces and the beginning of an unending reign of oppression against innocent Kashmiris.

The statement said the PTI stood in unwavering solidarity with its Kash­m­iri brothers and sisters in Pakistan and across the world.

“Our hearts beat with the people of occupied Kashmir, who continue to sacrifice their lives in the noble struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination,” it added.

The party reaffirmed that Pakistan, as a nation, would never forget the solemn pledge made by its leader and former prime minister Imran Khan, who “championed the Kashmir cause on the global stage and exposed the real face of the Modi regime before the world”.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025