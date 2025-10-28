E-Paper | October 28, 2025

PTI reaffirms support for Kashmiris’ freedom struggle

Ikram Junaidi Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Monday reaffirmed its solidarity with the oppressed people of held Kashmir, recalling that they have bravely endured India’s brutal repression, state-sponsored terrorism, and illegal occupation for more than seven decades with remarkable resilience and determination.

In a statement issued by the party’s Central Media Department on the occasion of October 27 — observed as Kashmir Black Day on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world — the PTI described the day as one of the darkest in history, marking the illegal seizure of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces and the beginning of an unending reign of oppression against innocent Kashmiris.

The statement said the PTI stood in unwavering solidarity with its Kash­m­iri brothers and sisters in Pakistan and across the world.

“Our hearts beat with the people of occupied Kashmir, who continue to sacrifice their lives in the noble struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination,” it added.

The party reaffirmed that Pakistan, as a nation, would never forget the solemn pledge made by its leader and former prime minister Imran Khan, who “championed the Kashmir cause on the global stage and exposed the real face of the Modi regime before the world”.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe