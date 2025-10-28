Black Day observed across Sindh to express solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI: Government bodies, political parties, human rights organisations, civil society groups and educational institutions observed October 27 as a ‘Black Day’ across Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Monday to mark the anniversary of the deployment of Indian troops in Srinagar in 1947, an event widely regarded as the beginning of the Kashmir conflict.

The day was commemorated with rallies, seminars and solidarity gatherings in all major cities of the province, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, that underscored the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Leaders from various political and human rights organisations reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Kashmir cause and urged the international community to play its role in ensuring justice and lasting peace in the region.

A rally was organised by the city administration. Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah led the rally, which started from Peoples Secretariat and ended at Mazar-i-Quaid.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that Oct 27, 1947, is a dark day in history when India invaded and occupied Kashmir, violating the principles of partition and against the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brothers, and their hearts beat for them. He added that Kashmir’s freedom is the right of its people and Pakistan’s government and people support them in their cause.

Speaking at the Kashmir Conference held at the Governor House, Governor Kamran Khan Tesori reiterated the foundational principle laid down by Quaid-i-Azam, stating, “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.” He emphasised that this decree continues to guide the nation’s policy and resolve.

The governor that the Indian leadership has spread terror through oppression in Kashmir, Balochistan, and KP. He remarked that this “state terrorism has endangered the peace of the region” and that the “decline of Modi’s power and arrogance” has begun.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) also organised a rally near Mazar-i-Quaid in this regard. The party leaders, addressing the participants, strongly condemned India’s continued occupation and human rights violations in the valley. They emphasised that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not go in vain and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting their struggle for self-determination through political and diplomatic means.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) also held a gathering at its Bahadurabad headquarters to mark Black Day and condemn the events of Oct 27, 1947. The party leadership, workers, and supporters attended the event, displaying black flags and banners expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The proceedings began with special prayers for those who lost their lives in the struggle for freedom and for peace in the region.

Addressing the participants, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Oct 27 remains a dark chapter in South Asian history, symbolising the denial of the Kashmiri people’s fundamental rights. He stated that the people of Pakistan, regardless of political or ethnic affiliations, stand united with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Dr Siddiqui urged the international community to break its silence over the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and called for renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In a statement, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab issued a powerful call to the international community, urging immediate notice of severe human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir and condemning India’s “state-sponsored terrorism and brutalities.”

He reaffirmed a steadfast commitment to the Kashmiri populace, stating that they would never be abandoned.

Paying homage to the immense sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people, the mayor remarked that their courage and determination serve as an example for oppressed nations worldwide. He emphasised that while oppression is always temporary, the struggle for freedom is eternal.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025