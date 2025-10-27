E-Paper | October 27, 2025

California governor mulls 2028 US presidential run

Reuters Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 08:39am
California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a press conference about new legislation aimed at improving nutrition in schools across California, at Belvedere Middle School in Los Angeles, California, US on October 8, 2025. — Reuters
California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a press conference about new legislation aimed at improving nutrition in schools across California, at Belvedere Middle School in Los Angeles, California, US on October 8, 2025. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WASHINGTON: Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom said in an interview aired on Sunday that he is considering running for US president in 2028 and will make a decision after the 2026 midterm elections.

Newsom has made some moves this year to test the waters for a potential presidential run and has gained prominence within his party in confronting Republican President Donald Trump on a range of issues.

“I’m looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment,” Newsom said on the CBS News programme Sunday Morning.

Asked if he was considering a run, Newsom said, “Yeah, I’d be lying (if I said) otherwise.” Under the US Constitution, Trump is prohibited from running for a third term but has floated the idea regardless, saying earlier this year, “there are methods which you could do it.”

Newsom has pushed California to the forefront of Democratic efforts to redraw congressional maps to counterbalance similar efforts by Republican-led states as the two parties fight for control of the US House of Representatives, a chamber where Republicans now hold a narrow majority, in the 2026 elections.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe