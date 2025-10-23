E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Lawyers urged to back struggle for ‘real democracy’

Bureau Report Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
MALAKAND: Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party (PNAP) chairman Khushal Khan Kakar has said that people of the country have been faced with numerous problems and crises owing to imposition of ‘unconstitutional’ governments on them.

According to a press release, he was addressing Batkhela Bar Association. He said that people should unite to wage struggle against the ‘imposed’ government as parliament had been turned into a rubber stamp and judiciary had been paralysed to suppress media. He said that lawyers could play active role in struggle for supremacy of constitution and strengthening democracy.

Mr Kakar said that restoration of real democracy and transparent elections could steer the country out of crises. He said that rule of law, supremacy of constitution and equality among nations could guarantee the development of the country.

PNAP co-chairman Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai also addressed the event, said the press release.

Mr Kakar said that right and ownership of nations over their resources should be recognised. He alleged that all institutions of the country were working for the interests of ruling Punjab.

He said that Pakhtuns were workaholic people. He said that they were owners of a mineral-rich soil having a magnificent history. He urged Pakhtuns to launch an organised struggle for protecting their rights. He alleged that the US and China wanted to impose another war on the region to usurp its natural resources.

Mr Kakar said that Pakhtuns would protect their rights and their land at all costs. He said that a new social contract in the light of Resolution of Pakistan was a unanimous demand of people. He said that the present constitution failed to protect the rights of people. “The 78-year history of the country is a testimony to this fact,” he added.

PNAP general secretary Khushid Kakaji, deputy chairman Hameed Khan Lala, provincial secretary Advocate Mahboob Ayub, central secretary Shah Rome Khan, provincial deputy secretary Ahmed Shah Yousafzai and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

