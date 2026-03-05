E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Motorist shot dead at Dera police post

Our Correspondent Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A car driver was allegedly shot dead by the police personnel at the Hathala checkpost after he failed to stop his vehicle there on Tuesday night, the police said.

According to an FIR lodged with the Hathala police station under the relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, a complainant, Abrarullah Sherani, 24, a resident of Lundi No 2, Darazinda, stated that his car was being driven by Mohammad Ilyas Kakar, a resident of Quetta, from Darazinda to Islamabad.

He reported that at around midnight, when the vehicle reached near Hathala Chowk on Dera-Bannu Road, the driver called him on his mobile phone and informed him that personnel at the Hathala checkpost had opened fire on him and that he was injured and standing near a fuel station at Hathala Chowk.

The complainant said that when he reached the spot and broke the car’s window, he found the driver had succumbed to his injuries. The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for legal formalities.

Meanwhile, two men were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a motorcycle on Dera-Bannu Road near Allah Dad checkpost within the limits of Shorkot police station on Wednesday, rescue officials said.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the deceased, identified as Khalilullah Mehsud, 40, and his uncle Ishaq Mehsud, 38, residents of Sararogha in South Waziristan, were travelling from Yarik to Dera city when a speeding passenger bus hit their motorcycle.

Both men died on the spot.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

