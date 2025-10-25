Avatar: Fire and Ash gets epic new trailer

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has unveiled a breathtaking new trailer and poster ahead of its December 19, 2025 release. While plot details are scarce, the Na’vi now face not only the RDA but also a full-scale Earth invasion.

The trailer introduces the Ash People, or Mangkwan Clan, led by Oona Chaplin’s fierce Varang — marking a darker turn for Pandora. Returning cast members include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

To build excitement, Avatar: The Way of Water will return to theatres in 3D for one week starting October 3.

LEGO Pokémon sets revealed in new leak

Pokémon fans, get ready to build! The first LEGO Pokémon wave launches in March 2026, featuring three sets designed for adult collectors.

According to leaks from BrickTap, Set #72150 will recreate the Gen 1 starters — Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander — with an incredible 6,838 pieces. Smaller sets will include Eevee (587 pieces) and Pikachu (2,052 pieces) complete with a Poké Ball.

While these sets are display-focused, future ones will include Smartbrick features for interactive play. The line marks another major collaboration between LEGO and Nintendo, following hits like LEGO Super Mario and Animal Crossing.

Venom gets a new look and a new name

Marvel is giving Venom a bold makeover in Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Paco Medina and Carlos Gómez, out December 3. The issue will debut a red-and-blue suit and a new alias — with Venom taking on Spider-Man’s mantle!

The synopsis hints at Luke Cage and Otto Octavius clashing with the symbiote’s new identity. Fans will also get a bonus story introducing another Venom and a flashback by the creators of 1984’s Amazing Spider-Man #252, where Spidey’s black suit first appeared. The redesign is part of Marvel’s larger refresh featuring new costumes for Spider-Woman, Daredevil, Moon Knight, Black Widow, Wolverine and more.

