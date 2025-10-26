THE GRAPEVINE

New Duties

Bubbly actor Hania Aamir is now the National Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations (UN) Women. This was announced last week by the organisation. Explaining Hania A’s job, the UN’s social media post said the actress will use her platform to raise awareness, inspire action and amplify the voices of women and girls across Pakistan. Hania A is now part of a global group of illustrious female ambassadors that include the likes of tennis star Sania Mirza and actors Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway. Good on you, girl. Put your best ambassadorial foot forward.

Down That Road Again

Veteran film actor Mustafa Qureshi goes for a walk after fajr prayers on a daily basis. Recently, after offering his prayers, as he strolled near his house, he fell into a dug-up part of the road. It caused him serious injuries. He broke his leg and bruised his head. According to him, thankfully, his eyes were not injured. Mr Qureshi told newsmen that doctors have advised him to have a six-week rest. We wish the senior artist a quick and complete recovery and hope that the Sindh government will expedite the process of repairing/constructing roads in Karachi, which have been in a shambolic state for quite a few years. We can only hope, though.

Keaton’s Death

Four days after Oscar-winner Diane Keaton’s passing on October 11, the cause of her death was revealed to the media by members of her family. According to them, the 79-year-old actress died from pneumonia. A statement issued by the family — she has two sons, Dexter (29) and Duke (25) — said: “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane.” Rest in peace, Diane K. You were indeed a wonderful artist.

Myra Gets A PR Boost

A film Don’t Be Late, Myra by a Pakistani-born American director Afia Nathaniel is creating quite a buzz because of its serious subject matter: it’s about child abuse. The character of Myra is played by Innayeh Umer. The movie has already earned awards at a few reputed film fests. Now our very own two-time Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has joined the project as its executive producer. It will, for sure, give an extra push to the movie, which might pleasantly surprise at the forthcoming Academy awards. If Oscar beckons, don’t be late, Myra.

Practice Makes Perfect

After a quarter of a century of working in the Indian film industry, Abhishek Bachchan (son of Amitabh Bachchan and husband of Ashwarya Rai) has won his first Filmfare best actor award, for his performance in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Delivering his acceptance speech, he had tears in his eyes: “This year marks 25 years in the film industry [for me], and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. It’s been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled.” Hmmm… quite apt the title of the film you won for then, isn’t it Abhishek B?

Ex Non-existent

Actress, dancer and singer par excellence Jennifer Lopez aka J-Lo likes to, as the cliché goes, shoot from the hip. This means, she doesn’t mince her words. Take, for example, her recent remark about her high-profile ex-husbands — Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck. She said that, once she ends a relationship, her former partner is dead to her. Apparently, she uttered those words in jest. Well, J-Lo, this suggests you are talking about no less than four deaths in and around your life. Heartfelt condolences!

Published in Dawn, ICON, October 26th, 2025