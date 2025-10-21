E-Paper | October 21, 2025

London ‘scream club’ helps young people relieve stress

AFP Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:39am

LONDON: At a London park, dozens of young people gathered, awaiting the starting signal, then screamed at the top of their voices—all in a bid to release tension.

So-called scream therapy is a technique that is rapidly growing in popularity on TikTok and has made its way to Britain from the United States.

“It was very therapeutic,” 23-year-old Rebekah Drakes said after screaming at the top of Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath, in the north of the British capital.

She, along with other participants mostly in their 20s, were taking part in a “Scream Club” on Saturday.

“I feel like you don’t realise how much you’re holding in until you can let it all out,” the bartender added.

Mona Sharif organised the event after seeing on TikTok that people were gathering to scream together in the United States.

“I made a TikTok saying that London should do one and from that video I created a group chat after I gained some traction and views and likes,” she said.

“A thousand people joined the group chat within three days,” she explained.

Sharif counted to three and then everyone let out a roar while filming themselves on their phones, much to the surprise of passersby.

“It’s kind of drawing from, like, group therapy,” she said.

In this case, “people are letting out frustrations that they can’t really talk about”.

Julia Dewit, a 29-year-old teacher, was pleased that so many women took part.

“There is sort of a stigma around women being told to sort of be calm and cool under pressure,” she said.

“I think that nowadays, talking about how we’re feeling and mental health is a lot more prominent than how it was in previous years, which is a really good thing.”

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

AFTER over a week of hostilities during which some of the fiercest exchanges took place between Pakistan and...
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...