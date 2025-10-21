E-Paper | October 21, 2025

September sees $110m surplus after two months

Shahid Iqbal Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:55am
This graphic shared by the State Bank of Pakistan shows the status of Pakistan’s current account since July 2024. — Photo courtesy SBP
This graphic shared by the State Bank of Pakistan shows the status of Pakistan’s current account since July 2024. — Photo courtesy SBP

KARACHI: The current account changed its track from deficit to surplus in September and foreign direct investment (FDI) plunged 34 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter of FY26, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

The SBP reported that the current account posted a surplus of $110 million in September against the deficits in July and August. This came as a surprise to many, who had predicted more deficits in the coming months.

The Sept result was much better than the same month of the previous fiscal year — FY25 — when the current account posted a deficit of $52m.

However, the fiscal year FY25 had ended with a surplus of $1.932 billion, which was a pleasure for the government struggling for more dollars. The deficit in FY25 turned positive with the record inflows of $38bn in remittances. It supported both the exchange rate stability and foreign exchange reserves of the central bank.

Foreign direct investment tumbles by 34pc in first quarter of FY26

The SBP governor recently said the central bank purchased $20bn from the interbank currency market in the last three years to improve its reserves and make external payments.

The FY26 started with $379m current account deficit (CAD) in July which declined to $245m in August.

The July-Aug FY26 witnessed a cumulative CAD of $624m compared to $430m in the same period of the last fiscal year. However, the first quarter of FY26 — July-September — witnessed a cumulative CAD of $594m against $502m in the same quarter the preceding year.

The data show that the exports slightly improved in the first quarter to $7.9bn compared to $7.4bn.

Similarly, the imports increased by $1.2bn to $15.438bn against $14.255bn.

The export of services slightly increased to $2.2bn while the import of services increased to $3.2bn.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data for the July-Sept period in FY26, the trade deficit stood at $9.37bn, up from $7.05bn in the same period last year.

Food inflation fears

It is believed the country would need additional dollars to import food items like wheat, sugar and others because of the recent devastating floods to maintain a balance and stop the expected hike in food prices that might increase inflation.

However, it requires more dollars which means the trade deficit could widen in the coming months.

In any case, the country succeeded in maintaining the exchange rate which supported the inflows particularly through the remittances.

The remittances during the first three months remained over $3bn indicating that current fiscal year would be able to receive at least the amount it had received in FY25 — $38bn.

Decline in FDI

According to the SBP data, FDI fell to $568.8m during the first quarter FY26 while it stood at $864.6m in the same period of last fiscal year — showing a 34pc decline this year.

The government has been struggling for the last three years to increase the inflows but foreign investors have not found Pakistan a suitable country to invest in.

The highest inflow was noted from China that fell sharply this year compared to the previous fiscal year.

The first quarter inflow from China was $188m compared to $502.6m in the same period of last fiscal year.

It was difficult for analysts to find the actual reason for this massive drop in FDI from China but some of them were sure that it would improve in the coming months.

Other significant inflows were $96m from Hong Kong, $55m from Switzerland, $50m from the UAE and $53m from the UK.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

AFTER over a week of hostilities during which some of the fiercest exchanges took place between Pakistan and...
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...