Israel violated ceasefire 80 times since Oct 10: Gaza govt media office

The Gaza Government Media Office has said that Israeli attacks have killed at least 97 Palestinians since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, according to Al Jazeera.

The office said in a statement that it documented 80 breaches of the truce, which it said constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

“These violations ranged from direct fire against civilians to deliberate shelling and targeting, the use of simultaneous air strikes, and the arrest of a number of civilians,” the statement read.

“These practices reflect the occupation’s continued aggressive approach, its clear desire for escalation on the ground, and its constant thirst for blood and killing.”