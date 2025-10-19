4th National Grass Ski Championship concludes at Toli Pir

MUZAFFARABAD: The 4th National Grass Ski Championship 2025 concluded successfully on Saturday at the scenic grass ski slopes of Toli Pir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), marking another milestone in the promotion of adventure sports across Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Held from October 15 to 18, the event brought together more than 100 male and female athletes from different parts of the country and AJK. Participants underwent two days of professional training sessions before competing in Parallel Giant Slalom and Giant Slalom events that showcased their skill, speed, and growing enthusiasm for outdoor sports.

Located about 30 kilometres from Rawalakot, the district headquarters of Poonch, Toli Pir sits at an altitude of around 9,000 feet and has previously hosted two national grass skiing championships between 2022 and 2024. The first national competition in this discipline was held in Malam Jabba, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in 2021.

In the men’s Giant Slalom, Zahid Abbas of GB Scouts clinched first place with a timing of 18.19 minutes, followed by teammates Waqar and Sajjad Ahmed, who shared second position with identical timings of 18.79 minutes, while Nazeer Shah, also from GB Scouts, finished fourth at 19.13 minutes. In the women’s Giant Slalom, Muntasha from Madaklasht secured the top spot with 20.92 minutes, followed by Raisa Feroz (21.55 minutes) and Aziza Gul (21.63 minutes), both from the same club.

Among women novices, Sara from Saraye Sandur stood first with 23.70 minutes, followed by Mehwish from Adventure Foundation (52.73 minutes) and Mahrosh from Booni Upper Chitral (58.42 minutes). In the children under 12 category, Muzammil Walite from Neelum Ski Club claimed first place with 23.88 minutes, followed by his clubmate Abdullah Zafran (29.03 minutes) and Azan Haider from Bagh Winter Sports Club (29.07 minutes).

In the Parallel Giant Slalom, GB Scouts dominated the men’s event, with Zahid Abbas, Sajjad Ahmed, and Nazeer Shah winning gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively. The women’s competition was swept by Madaklasht athletes — Muntasha, Raisa Feroz, and Aziza Gul — who took the top three positions.

Overall, GB Scouts emerged as the winner in men’s events, while Madaklasht Winter Sports Club, Chitral, lifted the women’s trophy. Zahid Abbas of GB Scouts and Muntasha of Madaklasht were declared the best athletes of the championship for their exceptional all-round performances.

Organized by the AJK Winter Sports Association under the patronage of the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP), and in collaboration with the AJK Sports and Tourism Departments and Right To Play Pakistan, the event combined competitive spirit with the goal of promoting tourism and community engagement in the picturesque valleys of AJK.

Sardar Umar Farooq, the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalakot, who graced the closing ceremony as chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners. Praising the organizers and participants, he said:

“Events like the National Grass Ski Championship are key to strengthening our adventure tourism landscape and engaging youth in healthy, outdoor pursuits. Toli Pir’s breathtaking terrain and growing infrastructure make it an ideal destination for national and international adventure sports. We are committed to supporting initiatives that bring visibility, opportunity, and economic benefit to both Pakistan and AJK.”

Aqeel Khurshid, Secretary General of the AJK Winter Sports Association, expressed gratitude to all participating athletes and partner organizations, saying the growing popularity of grass skiing would continue to promote sustainable tourism, athletic excellence, and local empowerment.

“With its growing participation each year,” he added, “the National Grass Ski Championship is helping position Pakistan and AJK as emerging destinations for adventure sports and eco-friendly tourism in South Asia.”

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025