Kluivert out as coach after Indonesia fail to reach World Cup

JAKARTA: Patrick Kluivert’s stint as Indonesia coach is over after they “mutually” agreed to part ways following a failed bid to reach the World Cup, the country’s football federation said on Thursday.

Kluivert’s departure follows Indonesia’s “devastating” loss on Saturday in Jeddah against Iraq, ending their chances to qualify for next year’s World Cup in the United States.

Indonesia were looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since the country claimed independence from the Netherlands in 1945, and their progress to the fourth round of Asia’s preliminaries was the country’s best performance to date.

But their hopes of qualifying for the tournament in North America next year ended with defeats to Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the past week.

Former AC Milan, Ajax and Barcelona player Kluivert was hired in January following the controversial sacking of South Korean Shin Tae-yong, with his contract set to expire in 2027. He oversaw a team built largely on players from the country’s Dutch diaspora.

The 49-year-old was in charge for just eight matches. He won three of his games in charge, losing four and drawing one.

Writing on Instagram, Kluivert called it “an unforgettable journey”. “Even though I’m deeply disappointed and sorry for the fact that we didn’t make it to the World Cup, I’ll always be proud of what we built together.”

The Football Association of Indonesia, PSSI, said Kluivert’s departure was “through mutual termination”.

“After an open, full and respectful discussion, both parties agreed to end this partnership. This step was taken as part of a comprehensive evaluation of the national football coaching and development programme,” it added.

The statement did not name Kluivert’s successor.

Amsterdam-born Kluiv­ert retired as a player in 2008 after a stellar career that started at Ajax, where he won the Champions League, before moves to Milan and Barca.

Kluivert’s managerial career has not been nearly as spectacular.

His previous coaching role was in charge of Adana Demirspor in Turkey for five months in 2023.

Before that he was caretaker manager of Curacao in 2021.

He was also number two to Louis van Gaal with the Dutch national side in 2012-2014.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025