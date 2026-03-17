E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Milan give Inter Scudetto reprieve as Como eye CL

AFP Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
COMO: Diego Carlos of Como (second L) scores past AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar during their Serie A match at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.—Reuters
COMO: Diego Carlos of Como (second L) scores past AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar during their Serie A match at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.—Reuters
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MILAN: AC Milan missed the chance to pile pressure on local rivals Inter in the Serie A title fight after fal­l­ing to a 1-0 defeat at Lazio on Sunday, as Como beat 10-man AS Ro­ma 2-1 to increase their hopes of a shock Champions League qualification.

Faced with the chance of cutting Inter’s league lead to five points, Milan fluffed their lines and fell to a second defeat in four matches.

Gustav Isaksen’s calm finish midway through the second half allowed Inter to increase the gap separating them from Milan to eight points even though they only managed to draw 1-1 with Atalanta on Saturday.

It was a huge let-off for Inter, who lost the Milan derby last weekend but with nine matches left in the season remain big favourites to reclaim the league title from Napoli.

“Everyone was talking about the Scudetto after Inter drew but you have to be realistic,” said Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“We’re doing good things this season and we have to concentrate on our objective which is (qualifying for) the Champions League otherwise we risk ruining what we’ve built.”

Milan are still on course for that goal as they are seven points ahead of fifth-placed Juventus.

Earlier, trailing at the break to Donyell Malen’s early penalty, Como showed why they have shaken things up in Italy’s top flight by coming back to beat a key rival for the final spot in Europe’s elite club competition.

Cesc Fabregas’s tiny but wealthy team are fourth, a point above Juve thanks to Tasos Douvikas’ low drive in the 59th minute and Diego Carlos — who gave away Roma’s penalty — poking home the winner in front of delighted home fans 20 minutes later.

“I’m pleased with the desire and mentality shown by the team,” said Fabregas. “We’re a young team and we still have a lot to learn... we can’t let ourselves get big-headed because of this win.”

Between Como’s two goals Roma defender Wesley was sent off for two bookable offences as the away side failed to deal with a lakeside onslaught in the second half.

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini was livid with referee Davide Massa’s decision to show Wesley a second yellow card as the Brazilian barely touc­hed Assane Diao who nonetheless fell to the turf as he charged towards goal.

“It was nothing, you can see from images that he does nothing,” Gas­perini told Sky.

“It’s not the first time Como find themselves in that situation, they’re looking for them, looking a little bit too hard for them in my opinion.

“But that’s what football has become.”

Como have never played European football while Roma, in sixth, haven’t qualified for the Champions League since 2018 and trail Como by three points with nine matches left remaining in the season.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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