130 couples tie the knot under Dhee Rani programme in Lahore

October 16, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday launched the third phase of “Dhee Rani Programme” by arranging the mass wedding of 130 women, including 18 from minority communities, at a grand ceremony in Lahore.

Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched this initiative for the women who could not get married because their parents lacked resources. Through this programme, he said, the chief minister shared the burden of the parents, who were worried about marriages of their daughters.

The minister announced that 5,000 mass weddings would be organised this year.

He said none of the past chief ministers launched a welfare project of this magnitude and sincerity.

Butt said the public funds were being used to fulfill the public’s dreams, adding that Dhee Rani Programme had become a symbol of dignity, hope and empowerment for daughters across Punjab.

He said, the chief minister had directed that no deserving daughter should be left behind as 10,000 to 15,000 applications were received under the initiative.

“Whether Muslim or from a minority community, every daughter will receive equal respect and protocol. The Dhee Rani Programme stands as a model of simplicity, transparency and honour,” he added.

Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, referring to the programme said this was not charity but the people’s right, for it is their own money being spent for their welfare.

He specially appreciated the Punjab government’s two initiatives — Dhee Rani Programme and the Women Protection System.

