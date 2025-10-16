E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Court directs FIA not to harass Farhatullah Babar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its protective order for former senator Farhatullah Babar, directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to cease harassing him in connection with a pending anti-corruption inquiry and to expedite its investigation.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas presided over the hearing, where Babar appeared in person along with his counsel, Inaam Mazari. The court was hearing a petition filed by the former senator challenging the FIA’s inquiry as “unlawful and mala fide.”

During the proceedings, Advocate Mazari argued that the inquiry—ongoing for more than seven months—was being conducted under a shroud of secrecy.

“We still don’t know on what basis the inquiry is being conducted,” she told the court, emphasising that the prolonged and opaque investigation amounted to harassment of her client.

When questioned by the court, FIA investigation officer Muhammad Safir stated that the agency was awaiting relevant records from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and would finalise the inquiry upon receiving the documents.

The court directed the FIA to complete the inquiry promptly and submit a comprehensive report.

It also extended its earlier order restraining the agency from any form of harassment, explicitly instructing that Babar not be summoned or coerced until a final decision is reached. The hearing was adjourned to a later date.

In his petition, Babar, a three-term former senator, Hilal-i-Imtiaz recipient, and member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), contended that the FIA’s actions were “unlawful, illegal, arbitrary, and mala fide.”

He pointed to procedural irregularities, including a summons issued on March 27, 2025, demanding his appearance within 24 hours without specifying any charges.

Furthermore, a 12-point questionnaire dated March 28 was sent to him via WhatsApp on April 11, with a response deadline that had already expired four days earlier, on April 7.

Babar asserted that the inquiry is a politically motivated “fishing expedition” designed to intimidate him for his criticism of state institutions and his longstanding human rights advocacy, which includes efforts to legislate oversight of intelligence agencies.

The petition also cited a 2023 United Nations report documenting threats to his life and his alleged inclusion on a “kill list” targeting civil society figures.

The petition seeks to have the inquiry, initiated on a private complaint from a Rawalpindi resident, Tousset Abbas, quashed in its entirety.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

