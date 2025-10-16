Terrorist killed in Lakki operation

LAKKI MARWAT/NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Chuharkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

An official of the counter-terrorism department (CTD) was martyred and a truck of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society came under attack in North Waziristan tribal district.

Sources said that the police, security forces and CTD commandos launched the joint operation on credible reports about the presence of terrorists in the rural area of Lakki Marwat.

An official said that when the law-enforcement personnel raided the hideout, the terrorists opened fire to escape.

He, however, said law-enforcers returned the fire, resulting in the killing of a terrorist.

The official said that the security personnel launched a search in the area to hunt down the fleeing accomplices of the slain terrorist.

In North Waziristan tribal district, a CTD official was martyred and a truck of the Red Crescent was attacked in separate incidents in Miramshah tehsil on Wednesday.

According to police, unidentified attackers opened fire on a CTD official Omar Niaz outside his house in Palangzai village of Miramshah. He died instantly. The assailants escaped after the incident.

In the other incident, unidentified gunmen attacked a truck of the Red Crescent near Isha check post on Miramshah highway. The vehicle was hit by four bullets. However, no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of CTD official Omar Niaz were offered at Governor’s Cottage in Miramshah. The funeral was attended by senior security officials, police, local elders and a large number of people.

Meanwhile, a jirga was held in Lakki Marwat, underlining the need for formulating a joint strategy for establishment of lasting peace and protecting people’s lives and properties.

The meeting was called at the Lakki District Headquarters Complex Tajazai to discuss matters pertaining to law and order situation, recent terrorist attacks and result-oriented actions against criminals’ gangs.

Brig Haidar Ali, Bannu RPO Sajjad Khan and deputy commissioner Muhammad Faheem, Lakki Marwat deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khan and DPO Nazir Khan, members of Marwat Qaumi Jirga and area elders were in attendance.

The regional police chief said on the occasion that a close coordination and liaison among police, security forces and public was inevitable to eliminate terrorists in the region.

GIRL KILLED: A girl was killed and three women and a child suffered injuries when a mortar shell fell on a house in Mirali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place around Wednesday noon when a mortar shell came in from an unidentified direction and hit the house in Mir Ali, killing a girl and injuring three women and a child of the family.

The police and rescue teams showed up soon after the incident and shifted the injured to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

