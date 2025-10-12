E-Paper | October 12, 2025

18 Swiss police officers injured in clashes with pro-Palestine protesters

Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 09:13pm

Reuters reports that 18 police officers and several people have been injured after thousands of pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets of Bern, police said, adding the demonstration was unauthorised.

The protest in the Swiss capital against Israel’s onslaught in Gaza turned violent when police tried to restrict the movement of the protesters, who were throwing objects and bricks, police told a press conference.

Swiss national broadcaster SRF reported that police used tear gas and water cannon against the crowd of up to 5,000 people who attended the march.

“This behaviour … forced the police to use coercive measures,” Michael Bettschen, deputy regional head of the Bern cantonal police, said on Sunday. One person was arrested.

More than 50 properties in Bern were damaged, with windows smashed and graffiti sprayed on buildings, police said. The damage was likely to run into millions of Swiss francs, SRF reported, adding the rally was organised by pro-Palestinian groups from across Switzerland.

The police said in a statement on X during the protest on Saturday that the mood was “heated”, with some people wearing masks and chanting slogans.

