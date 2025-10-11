Auto sector kicks off FY26 on strong note

KARACHI: The country’s auto sector started FY26 on a strong note, recording a 53 per cent jump in sales of cars, SUVs, pickups and vans to 42,267 units in the first quarter, compared to 27,585 units in the same period last fiscal year.

A more stable macroeconomic environment, the introduction of new variants, lower interest rates, easing inflation and improving consumer sentiment played a key role in driving up vehicle demand.

In September alone, auto sales reached 17,174 units, up 67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 22pc month-on-month (MoM), according to data released by the Pakis­tan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

Myesha Sohail of Topline Securities said Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) posted the highest growth, with sales of Honda Civic, City, BR-V and HR-V rising 82pc YoY and 115pc MoM to 2,307 units in September this year. In 1QFY26, the company’s total sales rose by 46pc to 4,880 units compared to the same period last year.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL), assembler of Alto, Swift, Cultus and Every, recorded 79pc YoY and 26pc MoM sales growth to 8,997 units in September. During 1QFY26, PSMCL’s sales increased by 51pc to 19,831 units compared to the same period last year.

Myesha Sohail said Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) reported a 73pc YoY and 36pc MoM rise to 1,429 units in September, which included sales of the newly launched HAVAL H6 PHEV variant. Total Sazgar vehicle sales during 1QFY26 jumped 37pc to 3,557 units compared to the same period last fiscal.

Hyundai Nishat (Elantra, Sonata, Tucson, Santa Fe and Porter) recorded 56pc YoY growth but a 3pc MoM decline to 1,175 units in September. The company sold 80pc more units in 1QFY26, reaching 3,612 units compared to the same period last year.

Indus Motor Company (IMC), assembler of Toyota Corolla, Fortuner, Revo and Yaris, posted a 33pc YoY rise, though sales were down 7pc MoM to 3,152 units in September. In 1QFY26, IMC’s sales rose 61pc to 9,889 units compared to the same period last fiscal.

Bikes, tractors

Despite the recent exit of Yamaha Motorcycles from Pakistan, two- and three-wheeler sales increased by 21pc YoY and 7pc MoM to 158,941 units in September this year, taking 1QFY26 sales to 431,542 units, up 35pc YoY.

Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), maker of the popular CD70 bike, recorded its highest-ever monthly sales at 135,603 units in September.

Tractor sales dropped 27pc YoY and 21pc MoM to 790 units in September 2025, mainly due to floods and weak farm economics. However, production of 2,077 units during the month suggests underlying demand from the tractor scheme, indicating a possible rebound in the coming months. Total tractor sales during 1QFY26 fell to 2,981 units from 5,206 in the same period last fiscal.

Truck and bus sales surged to 824 units in September 2025, up 158pc YoY and 24pc MoM, taking 1QFY26 sales to 1,864 units compared to 926 units in 1QFY25.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025