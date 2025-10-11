HEC postpones nationwide written tests

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission’s Education Testing Council (ETC) has announced the postponement of several written tests originally scheduled for October 11 and 12.

“The postponed tests include the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT), the Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT), and the Recruitment Test for the Positions of AML-CFT,” said a press release issued by the HEC on Friday.

“This decision was made due to the prevailing law and order situation in various cities across the country. A new test schedule will be shared with all registered candidates in due course,” it added.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025