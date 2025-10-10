Cartoon: 10 October, 2025

10 Oct, 2025 Frayed lives EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...

Updated 10 Oct, 2025 Terror surge AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...

10 Oct, 2025 A Pakistani’s ordeal THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...

Updated 09 Oct, 2025 Political upheaval A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.

09 Oct, 2025 United against disaster TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...