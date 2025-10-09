Businessman allegedly detained at gunpoint in Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: A local businessman was allegedly detained for nearly six hours in a Parliament Lodges apartment allotted to a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MNA to get his signatures on a blank stamp paper to settle a money dispute, Dawn has learnt.

According to the police and the FIR [First Information Report] registered by the complainant businessman at the Secretariat police station, the victim claimed that he received a phone call from a man he knew personally, who told him to come to the Parliament Lodges to settle a money dispute.

The complainant with a companion and two gunmen reached the flat in J-Block of the Parliament Lodges, where over 10 armed men were already present.

The armed men allegedly locked the complainant’s gunmen in a separate room and held the complainant and his companion at gunpoint, demanding that they sign and put a thumb impression on a stamp paper.

Initially, the complainant resisted, but later agreed to follow the instructions to save his life after which he and his companions were released.

According to the FIR, one of the gunmen had a similar name to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) MNA from North Waziristan Misbahuddin to whom the flat had been allotted and posed as the legislator.

The complainant, it said, later met the MNA at the Parliament Lodges who assured him he would take action against the illegal activity, besides suggesting him to initiate legal action as well.

However, when contacted, MNA Misbahuddin denied any such incident. When told about the FIR, the MNA termed it as “rumours.”

Talking to Dawn, a police officer said the incident the incident was a serious security lapse as the Parliament Lodges were situated in the Red Zone.

Interestingly, the incident took place in May whereas the police registered the case on the complaint of businessman Inayatullah in October.

When contacted, Inayatullah said that the police had initially refused to register the case.

He said that he had to approach the district and sessions court twice and it was on the court’s order that the police finally registered the FIR.

