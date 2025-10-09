E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Businessman allegedly detained at gunpoint in Parliament Lodges

Munawer Azeem Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:18am

ISLAMABAD: A local businessman was allegedly detained for nearly six hours in a Parliament Lodges apartment allotted to a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MNA to get his signatures on a blank stamp paper to settle a money dispute, Dawn has learnt.

According to the police and the FIR [First Information Report] registered by the complainant businessman at the Secretariat police station, the victim claimed that he received a phone call from a man he knew personally, who told him to come to the Parliament Lodges to settle a money dispute.

The complainant with a companion and two gunmen reached the flat in J-Block of the Parliament Lodges, where over 10 armed men were already present.

The armed men allegedly locked the complainant’s gunmen in a separate room and held the complainant and his companion at gunpoint, demanding that they sign and put a thumb impression on a stamp paper.

Initially, the complainant resisted, but later agreed to follow the instructions to save his life after which he and his companions were released.

According to the FIR, one of the gunmen had a similar name to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) MNA from North Waziristan Misbahuddin to whom the flat had been allotted and posed as the legislator.

The complainant, it said, later met the MNA at the Parliament Lodges who assured him he would take action against the illegal activity, besides suggesting him to initiate legal action as well.

However, when contacted, MNA Misbahuddin denied any such incident. When told about the FIR, the MNA termed it as “rumours.”

Talking to Dawn, a police officer said the incident the incident was a serious security lapse as the Parliament Lodges were situated in the Red Zone.

Interestingly, the incident took place in May whereas the police registered the case on the complaint of businessman Inayatullah in October.

When contacted, Inayatullah said that the police had initially refused to register the case.

He said that he had to approach the district and sessions court twice and it was on the court’s order that the police finally registered the FIR.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

THE long lull on the political front may have just been the build-up to a fresh storm. About a week after KP Chief...
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...