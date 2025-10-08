E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Inadequate storage capacity wastes millions of gallons of water

Kashif Abbasi Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Every year, millions of gallons of water are released from Simly and Rawal dams through spillways to discharge excess water, as no mechanism exists to store the surplus for water-scarcity-hit Islamabad.

The latest spell of heavy rain on Monday filled both reservoirs to capacity, resulting in the opening of a gate of Simly Dam on Monday night, followed by the opening of the spillways of Rawal Dam on Tuesday.

Before the opening of spillways, Simly Dam had a water level of 2,315 feet, which was reduced by two feet after one gate was opened.

The spillways of Rawal Dam were opened when the water level reached up to 1,752 feet.

Spillways of Simly, Rawal dams opened again after heavy rains as twin cities grapple with shortage issues

Rawal Dam, which is located in Islamabad, is managed by the Punjab government as it supplies water to the residents of Rawalpindi, while Simly Dam serves as the main water source for Islamabad.

“Every year, a large amount of water is wasted from these two dams after the opening of spillways, which could have been stored for residents of water-scarcity-hit Islamabad. But the CDA never took practical steps in this regard,” said an official source.

He added that this year, the spillways of Rawal Dam were opened around 15 times, while Simly Dam’s spillways were opened about eight times. Sources said that around 12,000 million gallons per day (mgd) were spilled from Rawal and over 2,000 mgd from Simly Dam.

The spilled water flowed through the Sohan River and eventually into the Indus River.

Besides the shortage of water supply, Islamabad is also facing depletion of its groundwater level.

No new water source has been developed for the capital in the past 25 years, despite the city’s growing population.

The CDA currently provides 70 million gallons per day to Islamabad residents against the actual need of over 280 mgd, drawn from three main sources, including Simly Dam, Khanpur Dam and tubewells.

The rural population relies either on bore water or small water schemes managed by the district government.

According to documents available with Dawn, Islamabad’s total water demand is 283 mgd (246 mgd actual and 37 mgd in distribution losses), creating a supply gap of over 175 mgd.

In the past, several announcements were made to construct two small dams, Chinot Dam in the catchment area of Simly to prevent water loss through spillways, and Shahdara Dam.

However, these projects have yet to move beyond paperwork.

Almost every government has announced plans to resolve Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s water issue.

The incumbent government also took notice a few months ago when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a task force headed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to address the problem.

The federal government also plans to establish a new independent body to oversee water projects, focusing on the Ghazi Barotha project, which aims to bring 100 million gallons per day each for Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

When contacted, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said the civic agency has been taking steps to address the water issue.

He said two small dams, including Chinot (upstream of Simly) and Shahdara (upstream of Rawal), will be built.

“Once constructed, these small dams will not only function as water reservoirs but also help control silting,” he said, adding that to improve the groundwater table, “we are constructing 100 recharging wells, besides 20 water tanks.”

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...