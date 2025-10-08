Pakistan, Kazakhstan urged to deepen digital, economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: A roundtable discussion Tuesday called for deepening digital and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan to redefine bilateral relations in the era of geo-economics.

Titled ‘Charting the Future Together: Pakistan-Kazakhstan Relations,’ and jointly organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), the event brought together diplomats, policymakers and experts from both countries to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration in technology, connectivity and regional integration.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzan Kistafin, and IPRI President, retired Lt Gen Majid Ehsan inaugurated the session. Participants from Kazakhstan included representatives from leading think tanks such as the Institute for Strategic Studies, the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies and the International Centre for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue.

From Pakistan, speakers included Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, among others.

The discussions focused on Kazakhstan’s national vision under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Pakistan-Kazakhstan bilateral ties, foreign policy and interfaith harmony.

Ambassador Yerzan Kistafin highlighted the ambitious reforms introduced by President Tokayev, focusing on governance modernisation and digital transformation.

He emphasised Kazakhstan’s growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to improve governance, water management, agriculture, business and energy diversification.

The ambassador also discussed “Crypto City Alatau,” envisioned as a hub for blockchain and fintech innovation, underscoring Kazakhstan’s commitment to digital inclusivity and literacy.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed underscored the historical and strategic depth of Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations.

Calling Kazakhstan the “birthplace of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” he said its geographical position made it a natural bridge between South and Central Asia.

He cited infrastructure projects such as the Heart-Torghundi and Termez-Jalalabad-Kharlachi corridors as key to strengthening regional connectivity.

Chief guest Minister Shaza Fatima highlighted Pakistan’s progress in IT and digital governance, including initiatives such as the Pakistan Digital Authority, One Window Business Portal, RAAST digital payment gateway, and the Pakistan Startup Fund.

She proposed collaboration with Kazakhstan in areas like AI, cybersecurity, fintech and e-governance, while appreciating Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub and Alatau Tech City as models of innovation.

Speakers from both sides agreed that expanding digital and economic cooperation could redefine bilateral relations in the new era of geo-economics.

The Kazakh ambassador revealed that his country had established a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The dialogue concluded with a consensus that both nations share a vision of technological advancement, digital connectivity, and human resource development, charting a path for a stronger and more dynamic Pakistan-Kazakhstan partnership.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025