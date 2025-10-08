Dept to investigate teacher absenteeism in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The education department has formed three committees to investigate “absenteeism” by 51 teachers here and sought a comprehensive report within 15 days.

The development came after the district steering committee decided in a meeting held here the other day about a crackdown on absentee teachers, according to deputy commissioner Musarrat Zaman.

The participants voiced concern about the rising teacher absenteeism, declining school performances and the deteriorating quality of education across the district.

The deputy commissioner said that improving the education system was a top government priority, so strict action would be taken against all teachers found not performing their duties diligently.

Following the meeting, the DEO’s office issued three notifications, forming three probe committees comprising two members each.

The members including Deputy District Education Officer Mehran Gul, headmasters Mohammad Musa of Government High School Shakai, Ghulam Hussain of GHS Wana, Nasrullah Khan of GHS Angoor Adda, GHS Warai Noor Abdul Janaan and GHS Spin Mola Jan.

The notifications said the committees would review attendance records, duration of absenteeism, EMA reports and other documents about absentee teachers. Every case will be examined individually, and recommendations will be submitted to the relevant authorities for disciplinary action or clearance under the E&D Rules.

DEO Malik Khan said that immediate action was being taken on the deputy commissioner’s instructions to ensure all schools remain functional and that students receive quality education.

“This initiative is a significant step toward transparency and discipline within the education department,” he said.

The DEO also said that he had complete confidence in the inquiry committees and that their reports would be shared with the deputy commissioner and senior education officials.

“No negligence or dereliction of duty will be tolerated,” he warned.

Mr Khan revealed that over the last year, the department had recovered Rs7.2 million from absentee teachers, while annual pay increments for several others were withheld for one to three years as punishment.

He said ensuring teacher attendance was a basic professional responsibility, and anyone failing to do so would face strict consequences.

“The education department is committed to reactivating all non-functional schools in Lower South Waziristan. Every child has the right to education, and no student should be deprived of learning due to a teacher’s negligence,” he said.

According to the education department, the initiative aims to restore discipline, ensure teacher accountability, and improve the overall quality of education in the district.

For several years, a large number of government schools in South Waziristan Lower have remained non-functional.

In remote areas such as Birmal, Shakai, Karikot, and Angoor Adda, many schools are either closed or operate without teaching staff, depriving hundreds of children, especially girls, of their right to education. Some schools also suffer from poor infrastructure and lack of basic facilities, further hampering the learning process.

