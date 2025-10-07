E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Dar says ex-senator Mushtaq with Pakistan embassy in Amman, in ‘good health and high spirits’

Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 02:07pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, who was detained by Israel after its interception of an aid flotilla headed to Gaza, was now safely with Pakistan embassy in Amman.

“He is in good health and high spirits. The embassy stands ready to facilitate his return to Pakistan, in accordance with his wishes and convenience. [I] am pleased to extend our gratitude to all our friendly countries who actively engaged and assisted in this behalf to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan,” he said on social media platform X.

