‘Lost everything in this war’: 2 years on, Gazans reel from Israel’s unabated bombing

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza by air, land and sea continues unabated, leaving tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and vast destruction, AFP reports.

The health ministry says at least 67,160 people have been killed, figures the United Nations considers credible.

Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened, with homes, hospitals, schools and water networks in ruins. Hundreds of thousands of homeless Gazans now shelter in overcrowded camps and open areas with little access to food, water or sanitation.

“We have lost everything in this war, our homes, family members, friends, neighbours,” said Hanan Mohammed, 36, who is displaced from her home in Jabalia.

“I can’t wait for a ceasefire to be announced and for this endless bloodshed and death to stop … there is nothing left but destruction.”