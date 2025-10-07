E-Paper | October 07, 2025

‘Lost everything in this war’: 2 years on, Gazans reel from Israel’s unabated bombing

Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 11:02am

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza by air, land and sea continues unabated, leaving tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and vast destruction, AFP reports.

The health ministry says at least 67,160 people have been killed, figures the United Nations considers credible.

Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened, with homes, hospitals, schools and water networks in ruins. Hundreds of thousands of homeless Gazans now shelter in overcrowded camps and open areas with little access to food, water or sanitation.

“We have lost everything in this war, our homes, family members, friends, neighbours,” said Hanan Mohammed, 36, who is displaced from her home in Jabalia.

“I can’t wait for a ceasefire to be announced and for this endless bloodshed and death to stop … there is nothing left but destruction.”

Smoke rises from an explosion in Gaza, as people attend a memorial to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as seen from southern Israel, on Oct 7, 2025. — Reuters/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises from an explosion in Gaza, as people attend a memorial to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as seen from southern Israel, on Oct 7, 2025. — Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

