Trump says Hamas ‘agreeing to things that are very important’

US President Donald Trump says he is “pretty sure” a Gaza peace deal is possible and said Hamas was agreeing to “very important” issues as talks with Israel started, AFP reports.

“I have red lines, if certain things aren’t met, we’re not going to do it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had preconditions, including Hamas agreeing to disarm.

“But I think we’re doing very well, and I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important.”

Trump said he was optimistic about the chances of a deal as delegations from Hamas and Israel began indirect talks in Egypt.

“I think we’re going to have a deal. It’s a hard thing for me to say that when for years and years they’ve been trying to have a deal,” Trump said.

“We’re going to have a Gaza deal, I’m pretty sure, yeah.”