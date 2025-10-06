E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Greta Thunberg among Gaza flotilla detainees to leave Israel

Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 08:45am

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will be among more than 70 people of different nationalities to leave Israel today after they were seized aboard an intercepted Gaza aid flotilla, AFP reports.

Most, if not all, those being released from Israeli detention will be flown to Greece, where they will be able to get flights to their home countries, their respective governments said.

Those flying out of Israel today include 28 French citizens, 27 Greeks, 15 Italians, and nine Swedes.

The release still leaves several foreigners in Israeli custody, including 28 Spanish nationals.

