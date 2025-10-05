Engaged with international partners for safety, prompt repatriation of citizens detained during Gaza flotilla raid: FO

The Foreign Office has said it is actively engaged with international partners to ensure the “safety and prompt repatriation of its citizens” who had been illegally detained after Israeli forces earlier this week intercepted a flotilla heading to break the siege of Gaza and deliver aid.

Those detained by Israel also include former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

“Through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, we have confirmed that former senator Mushtaq Ahmad is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health,” the FO said.

