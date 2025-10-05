E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Engaged with international partners for safety, prompt repatriation of citizens detained during Gaza flotilla raid: FO

Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 12:20pm

The Foreign Office has said it is actively engaged with international partners to ensure the “safety and prompt repatriation of its citizens” who had been illegally detained after Israeli forces earlier this week intercepted a flotilla heading to break the siege of Gaza and deliver aid.

Those detained by Israel also include former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

“Through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, we have confirmed that former senator Mushtaq Ahmad is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health,” the FO said.

