Israel to maintain military presence at 3 strategic sites in, around Gaza: report

Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 08:32am

Israel plans to maintain a long-term military presence at three strategic sites in and around the Gaza Strip, even after a prisoner exchange deal and a phased army withdrawal under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Citing unnamed informed sources, the broadcaster said Israeli officials have conveyed details of the plan to Washington, which include holding positions in a buffer zone inside Gaza’s borders, the depth and size were not specified; the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt; and the Tel al-Mantar hill, also known as Tel al-70, east of Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighbourhood.

Tel al-Mantar rises 70 meters (230 feet) above sea level, giving Israel extensive visual and fire control over large parts of northern Gaza, including Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp, according to Kan.

The broadcaster claimed the positions are seen by Israel as “vital” for maintaining field superiority and surveillance capabilities.

It added that Washington “understands Israel’s need” to keep troops stationed at the sites even after the first phase of the withdrawal.

