E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Urea sales rise 17pc

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:58am

KARACHI: Urea sales in September clocked in at 428,000 tonnes, up by 17 per cent year on year (YoY) amid low base effect while it was down by 48pc month on month (MoM) due to pre-buying trend observed in August.

Pre-buying in August was led by continued higher discounts by select manufacturers during the month.

Asad Ali of Topline Securities said that Engro Fertiliser maintained an average discount of Rs260 per bag in both August and September, part of which was rolled back in the first half of September. Meanwhile, Fauji Fertiliser continued to offer discounts in the range of Rs40-70 per bag.

This will take 9M2025 urea offtake to 4.2m tonnes, down 8pc year-on-year compared to 4.57m tonnes in 9M2024, mainly due to weak farm economics.

The closing inventory of urea was around 1.17m tonnes in September, up from 1.03m tonnes ­in August.

Asad said that total DAP sales during September was anticipated at 71,000 tonnes, down 47pc year-on-year and 48pc month-on-month possibly due to delay in sowing sessions led by flood. In 9M2025, total DAP offtake was 769,000 tonnes, down by 17pc year-on-year.

He said the closing inventory of DAP was around 378,000 tonnes in September compared to 316,000 tonnes in August and 383,000 tonnes in September 2024.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

ANY halt in the genocide unfolding in Gaza is welcome. After nearly two years of relentless bombardment, the ...
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...