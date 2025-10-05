E-Paper | October 05, 2025

SHO accused of killing lawyer remanded in police custody

Our Correspondent Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

CHARSADDA: The police officer nominated in the murder of a lawyer was handed over to the police by a local court on a two-day physical remand in Charsadda on Saturday.

The police presented the accused, the former SHO Charsadda City police station, Behramand Shah, in a local court in tight security. The accused has been nominated in the murder case of advocate Mian Asim Shah Kakakhel.

A large number of lawyers of Charsadda bar were present at the judicial complex during the hearing. They raised slogans demanding justice, punishment for the killer, and the supremacy of law.

The court, during the hearing, handed over the accused to the investigation team for a two-day physical remand.

Lawyers go on strike against police ‘hooliganism’ in court

LAWYERS PROTEST: The lawyers of the Charsadda District Bar observed a black day and boycotted court proceedings in protest against the hooliganism inside the Peshawar High Court by associates of the police officer nominated in the murder case of advocate Mian Asim Shah. The lawyers also held a protest march.

During a press conference in the bar room, the bar president, advocate Mujeebur Rehman and advocate Shakeel Khan said that those backing the accused SHO were involved in blatant hooliganism inside the Peshawar High Court and violation of the sanctity of the court.

He alleged that the ice drug mafia and criminal elements were supporting the accused, whose associates attempted to disturb the peaceful environment of the court and tarnish its sanctity.

He emphasised that according to the law, any arrested accused must be presented before a court within 24 hours, but the Charsadda police failed to do so.

The bar president clarified that lawyers were peaceful and committed to upholding of justice. He demanded that the nominated accused must be brought to justice in accordance with the law so that justice could be served.

‘CONTAMINATED FOOD’ TAKES THREE LIVES: A woman and her two children died after consuming contaminated food and water in Mandani area of Tangi tehsil of Charsdda district on Saturday.

According to Tahsseenullah, the father of the children, the condition of his wife and two children suddenly worsened after eating and drinking water. They were rushed to a hospital, but the children could not survive. Their mother, who had been discharged after receiving treatment, collapsed in the courtyard of their home, and died instantly.

The police registered a case based on Tahseenullah’s statement, and launched investigation.

According to the DSP Tangi, food and water samples have been collected from the family and sent to the laboratory for testing. He said that the post-mortem report would reveal the cause of death.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

ANY halt in the genocide unfolding in Gaza is welcome. After nearly two years of relentless bombardment, the ...
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...