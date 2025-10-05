SHO accused of killing lawyer remanded in police custody

CHARSADDA: The police officer nominated in the murder of a lawyer was handed over to the police by a local court on a two-day physical remand in Charsadda on Saturday.

The police presented the accused, the former SHO Charsadda City police station, Behramand Shah, in a local court in tight security. The accused has been nominated in the murder case of advocate Mian Asim Shah Kakakhel.

A large number of lawyers of Charsadda bar were present at the judicial complex during the hearing. They raised slogans demanding justice, punishment for the killer, and the supremacy of law.

The court, during the hearing, handed over the accused to the investigation team for a two-day physical remand.

Lawyers go on strike against police ‘hooliganism’ in court

LAWYERS PROTEST: The lawyers of the Charsadda District Bar observed a black day and boycotted court proceedings in protest against the hooliganism inside the Peshawar High Court by associates of the police officer nominated in the murder case of advocate Mian Asim Shah. The lawyers also held a protest march.

During a press conference in the bar room, the bar president, advocate Mujeebur Rehman and advocate Shakeel Khan said that those backing the accused SHO were involved in blatant hooliganism inside the Peshawar High Court and violation of the sanctity of the court.

He alleged that the ice drug mafia and criminal elements were supporting the accused, whose associates attempted to disturb the peaceful environment of the court and tarnish its sanctity.

He emphasised that according to the law, any arrested accused must be presented before a court within 24 hours, but the Charsadda police failed to do so.

The bar president clarified that lawyers were peaceful and committed to upholding of justice. He demanded that the nominated accused must be brought to justice in accordance with the law so that justice could be served.

‘CONTAMINATED FOOD’ TAKES THREE LIVES: A woman and her two children died after consuming contaminated food and water in Mandani area of Tangi tehsil of Charsdda district on Saturday.

According to Tahsseenullah, the father of the children, the condition of his wife and two children suddenly worsened after eating and drinking water. They were rushed to a hospital, but the children could not survive. Their mother, who had been discharged after receiving treatment, collapsed in the courtyard of their home, and died instantly.

The police registered a case based on Tahseenullah’s statement, and launched investigation.

According to the DSP Tangi, food and water samples have been collected from the family and sent to the laboratory for testing. He said that the post-mortem report would reveal the cause of death.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025