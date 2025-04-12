E-Paper | April 12, 2025

Pakistan to send female nursing staff to Malaysia

APP Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 12:46pm

The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has planned to send female nursing staff to Malaysia, an official told APP on Saturday.

At a seminar held in Karachi in February this year, it was pointed out that while nurses have a critical role in improving healthcare access and quality, their workforce in Pakistan is highly underpaid and overworked.

The nurses must meet certain qualifications and have a minimum of five years of experience to be eligible. The selection is to be finalised as per job requirements, which could include coronary care, medical/surgical, intensive care unit (ICU), paediatric ICU, neonatal ICU, and cardiac units.

The official listed the following eligibility criteria: A diploma in general nursing with a specialisation in post basic, more than five years of experience in ICU, and the applicant must be not more than 45 years of age.

The deadline to apply is April 11, 2025.

Detailing the required documentation, he added that the candidates would be required to bring their updated resume along with coloured photographs, general education certificates, nursing training certificates, academic transcripts, registration certificate, current practicing licence, birth certificate, International passport (If available), marriage certificate, testimonial from a recent employer (If available), and three-month pay slips (If available) along with a bank challan of Rs500 on the day of the interview.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...
Balochistan outreach
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

Balochistan outreach

Terrorists must be dealt with firmly, but engaging in political activity cannot be equated with terrorism.
PSL season
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

PSL season

The season begins with the national team consistently underperforming and a war of words raging between franchise owners over the PSL’s standing.
Student woes
11 Apr, 2025

Student woes

BRIGHT young Pakistanis face an uncertain future in the US. The Trump administration, not content with merely...