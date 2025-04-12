Pakistan to send female nursing staff to Malaysia

The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has planned to send female nursing staff to Malaysia, an official told APP on Saturday.

At a seminar held in Karachi in February this year, it was pointed out that while nurses have a critical role in improving healthcare access and quality, their workforce in Pakistan is highly underpaid and overworked.

The nurses must meet certain qualifications and have a minimum of five years of experience to be eligible. The selection is to be finalised as per job requirements, which could include coronary care, medical/surgical, intensive care unit (ICU), paediatric ICU, neonatal ICU, and cardiac units.

The official listed the following eligibility criteria: A diploma in general nursing with a specialisation in post basic, more than five years of experience in ICU, and the applicant must be not more than 45 years of age.

The deadline to apply is April 11, 2025.

Detailing the required documentation, he added that the candidates would be required to bring their updated resume along with coloured photographs, general education certificates, nursing training certificates, academic transcripts, registration certificate, current practicing licence, birth certificate, International passport (If available), marriage certificate, testimonial from a recent employer (If available), and three-month pay slips (If available) along with a bank challan of Rs500 on the day of the interview.