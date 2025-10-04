E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Short-term inflation rises 4.07pc

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 11:28am

ISLAMABAD: Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased 4.07 per cent year-on-year in the week ending October 2, owing to an increase in the retail price of food products in the domestic market.

The SPI-based inflation rate recorded an upward trend for the past 10 consecutive weeks. The increase is mainly driven by a surge in prices of perishable products, including tomatoes, and petroleum products. It, however, increase by 0.56pc from the previous week, official data showed on Friday.

The prices of onions and potatoes saw an increase owing to disruption in supply due to floods. The extraordinary spike in the retail prices of sugar, and meat also contributed in reversing the trend during the past weeks under review.

The retail price of sugar in the market reached to Rs195 to Rs200 per kg.

The overall short-term inflation rate has also slowed due to the higher base of last year. Moreover, the prices remained stable for most of the products, excluding wheat flour and a few perishable products. The price of meat is steadily on the rise in the past few weeks.

The weekly inflation hit a record 48.35pc year-on-year in early May 2023, but then decelerated to 24.4pc in late August 2023 before surging past 40pc during the week ending Nov 16.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...